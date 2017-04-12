FG condemns use of chemical weapon in Syria.

The Federal Government has condemned the use of chemical weapon in Syria on April 4. 87 people were killed in the attack, including many children.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Olushola Enikanolaiye, in a statement in Abuja called on all parties to the Syria conflict to cease hostilities.

Enikanolaiye also urged the parties to resume negotiations for an early resolution of the protracted conflict and the loss of lives and destruction of property.

He further called on all actors in the conflict to respect the Chemical Weapon Convention which prohibits the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapon in all armed conflicts. in this connection.

He urged all Member States that have not yet destroyed their stockpile of Chemical Weapon to do so without delay.

“Nigeria feels reassured by the UN Secretary General that the UN Security Council, in the exercise of its responsibility for international peace and security, will take adequate measure to address these development,” he said.