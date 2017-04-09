Breaking News
FG committed to promoting entrepreneurship among youths –Osinbajo

Urowayino Warami

Vice-President Yemi  Osinbajo says the Federal Government will  continue to promote  entrepreneurship  development among youths in order to make them self-reliant.

Osinbajo spoke  on Sunday at an  album launch which held  at the Redeemed  Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus Embassy Parish, Ibadan.

The  album,  “The Ambience,” was a project of  Ifeoluwa Odoginyon, a deacon.

Osinbajo said that the recently launched  economic recovery plan  of the Federal Government  was focused  on promotion of entrepreneurship among young people.

The vice president said that youths were already embracing entrepreneurship  in the area of technology, entertainment and music.

“We shall continue to support our youths in this course by providing  funds and required  infrastructure. We are setting up technology hubs in six different zones.

“That of Abuja is in place already so that young people can have the opportunity of using technology to promote themselves,” he said.

Speaking on the album, the vice president said  talent without hard work was irrelevant, adding that those who embrace righteousness  would continue to prosper.

Osinbajo, who said every promise God represented must be manifested, noted that this was already evident with the reality of  Odoginyon producing an album.

T he vice president was received earlier at the Ibadan Airport by Alhaji Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Dr Gbade Ojo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor,  and other cabinet members.

 


