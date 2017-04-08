Female suicide bombers explode in failed mosque attack

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Twin female suicide bombers were on Saturday morning killed when an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped on their bodies exploded near a targetted mosque in Juddumuri village of Polo General Area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Also five people were confirmed to have sustained various degree of injuries in the attack, before being rushed to hospital for treatment.

The mosque is a stone-throw to the Federal High Court office complex in Maiduguri metropolis.

Residents and eye witnesses said, the suicide bombers who were between the ages of 10 and 13 were brought to the scene at about 5:10am in an unidentified Volkswagen Golf, and immediately when alighted from the vehicle, they headed straight towards the mosque, before a good samaritan who sighted them raised an alarm.

The alarm it was gathered frieghtened the suicide bombers who incidentally detonated their IEDs, which killed only the suicide bombers with five other injured.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Victor Isuku in a statement said, ‘At about 0520hrs, today, two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at juddumuri village, after federal high court.

“They were intercepted and prevented by the moslem worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others. The injured were rushed to specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by officials of State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.