Ex-militants at Benson Idahosa Varsity protest non-payment of allowances

By Gabriel Enoghholase

BENIN—Ex-militants on the Presidential Amnesty Programme, who are students at the Benson Idahosa University, yesterday, in Benin, Edo State, protested to Governor Godwin Obaseki over alleged non-payment of their allowances by the Federal Government.

The students had, in a protest letter by Preye Kuete and 27 others to the governor, appealed to him to intervene in the non-payment of their in- training allowances, saying that their counterparts in other universities had been paid up to December 2016, while they were yet to be paid in the past seven months.

The ex-militants had also similarly protested the issue at the main campus of the university, chanting solidarity songs, barricaded the school’s gate and disrupted academic and non-academic activities in the institution for several hours.

They also mounted bonfires within the institution.

Meanwhile, the management of the university has described the demonstration as a violation of the school’s rules and regulation.

Vice-Chancellor of university, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, at press time, said that the school had commenced a joint investigation with the office of the Presidential Adviser on the Amnesty Programme to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the protest.

He said that the university would not tolerate students taking the law into their hands.

He said: “Regardless of the number of months for which they have not been paid, it is not sufficient for anyone to disturb the peace or act in a very inappropriate way. We will leave no stone unturned. We will get to the bottom of this.”

“Demonstration is a violation in the university rules. If you have any concern, there is a process. They (protesters) have access to the dean of students’ affairs. We have that management-students forum and they have utilised that mechanism on several times. They had that opportunity but chose not to, so that is a violation.

“For they secured the gate, prevented people who wanted to leave or come. That itself is a serious offence.”

Spokesperson for the protesters, Preye Noel, lamented that the beneficiaries of the amnesty programme had been studying without the allowances.

Noel also noted that their tuition had not been paid by the amnesty office.

“We want to tell the world that a hungry man is an angry man. For several months, our monthly stipend and school allowances had not been paid. We are aware that our tuitions had not been paid to the management of the university. But we have been receiving lectures and writing exams in hunger. “

He, however, apologised to the management of the university for shutting down academic activities, which he blamed on the frustration faced by many of the affected students.