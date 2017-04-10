Ex-first lady Patience Jonathan sighted at Skyebank in Abuja

Former first Lady, Patience Jonathan was on Monday sighted at the Maitama branch of the Skyebank in Abuja.

This may not be unconnected with her 5.9 million dollars which was recently unfrozen by a court order.

The former first lady was at the bank until 4:05 p.m. when she departed but declined to speak to hordes of reporters who sought to know why she was at the bank.

A source, however, disclosed that while at the bank, Mrs Jonathan briefly met an Executive Director of the bank.

One of her aides, who declined to disclose his name, told newsmen that “everything was okay”.

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday vacated its order which in 2016 froze the Skye Bank account of the ex-first lady.

The account had a balance of 5.9 million dollars at the period.

The Judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, set aside the ‘No-Debit Order’ which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier placed on the account on allegations that the money found in it was a proceed of crime.