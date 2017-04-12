Ex-convict jailed over N28,000 theft

Akure—FOR stealing personal effects worth N28,000, an Akure chief magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda, Ondo State, yesterday, sentenced a 23-year-old ex-convict, Bidemi Olaleye, to one-year imprisonment with hard labour.

Olaleye was said to have committed the offence at Oja-Oba, Adesida Market, Akure on March 11.

The convict, who was brought before Chief Magistrate A. M. Fadoju by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

According to the charge sheet, the convict did commit a felony to wit stealing from one Mrs Olusola Precious a bag containing personal effects— mobile phone, valued N5,500; wedding ring valued N20,000, and cash sum of N2,500.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Ebriku David, said that the offence contravened Sections 390(9), and 390(4) (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The convict, who was represented by Olugbenga Adedugbe, however, pleaded guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

Delivering ruling, the presiding magistrate, Fadoju, sentenced the convict to a year imprisonment with hard labour and an option of N20,000 fine.