Ericsson challenges Nigeria to go digital for global competitiveness

..Predicts 1.03bn global mobile subscriptions by 2022

By Emeka Aginam

THE new Managing Director of Ericsson Nigeria, Rutger Reman, has challenged Nigeria to ensure that all its activities go digital to compete favourably on the global scene. This is also as the global mobile equipment manufacturers predicted that more people would be connected, leading to an increase of 1.03 billion global mobile subscriptions in 2022.

For him, the situation would result to about 14 times increase in smart phone usage, with an estimated manufacturing of about 75 million cellular IoT devices that would connect more people by 2022. Reman made the challenge while presenting how best to digitize Nigeria and the rest of Africa, in Lagos recently.

Speaking on “Digitalizing Nigeria: The Role of Ericsson” he said that “the fifth technology evolution, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud computing, are available to digitize the entire Nigeria through smart cities development, if well embraced and adopted. Ericsson’s perspective, if well articulated and adopted, is capable of reducing an organization’s information technology expenses by 55per cent.

“Digital technology can fit into a firm’s revenue base by as much as 15per cent yearly. We at Ericsson are passionate about digitizing Nigeria because the global technology evolution has made it necessary for Nigeria to go digital. For Nigeria to take advantage of the global revolution, the country must begin to invest in smart cities development. If developed in several cities in the country, it would reduce the influx of people into few cities.

“There is the need to make broadband world’s population will live in cities by 2050; 1.8 billion will experience water scarcity by 2025; 2 billion. The resultant effect of global growth would be increased growth of e-commerce, smart phone subscription on a daily basis, increase in Facebook subscriptions, increase in financial technology (FinTech) solutions and more crowd funding to boost technology startups. All these would lead to global industry transformation, which Nigeria and other African countries must take advantage of.”

”By the time all these are established, more people, estimated to be above 70 per cent, will live in the cities by 2050,” Reman added.