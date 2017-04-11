Elechi’s defection not threat to Umahi’s 2nd term bid — Council of Elders

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Ebonyi State Council of Elders, yesterday, stated that the defection of former governor Martin Elechi of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, last Sunday, was not a political threat to the second term bid of Governor David Umahi.

Addressing newsmen immediately after their meeting in Abakaliki, Chairman of Ebonyi State Council of Elders, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, said Chief Elechi had long stopped being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, even while in office as governor, adding that the former governor remains irrelevant in Ebonyi State political arena.

He alleged that the former governor, while in office was using the machinery of government to finance other political parties against the PDP.

He said: “Former Governor Martin Elechi is not a political threat to the PDP. Let the world know that chief Elechi left PDP long ago even when he was Governor. He used all the mechanaries of government to finance Labour party and his decampment was formalized it yesterday.