Ekiti Assembly fines Fayemi N1m for shunning summons

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The verbal war between the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi assumed a dramatic dimension yesterday, as the Assembly slammed a one million Naira fine on the Minister for refusing to honour its summons to explain how N852 million Universal Basic Education allegedly got missing under him as the governor of the state.

The House also told newsmen that a reminder letter would be written to the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris , to effect the warrant issued by the house and arrest Fayemi with immediate effect.

However, Fayemi had filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti, demanding N500 million damages over the colossal damage the Assembly had done to his image by the summons and allegation of embezzlement.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti,yesterday, The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Samuel Omotoso, said it has become a public knowledge that the house invited Fayemi on three occasions spanning a period of one year.

Omotoso added Fayemi’s refusal to honour the summons of the assembly was tantamount to breach of the law.

“