Edo, Abia Governors say Pinnick new CAF position a plus for Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday lauded the elevation of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, into the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The governors said that Pinnick`s elevation was a great achievement for Nigeria as a football nation.

Obaseki and Ikpeazu stated this to newsmen on separate interviews after attending a thanksgiving mass at First Baptist Church in Warri, Delta to celebrate Pinnick’s election as CAF executive committee member.

The Edo Governor commended Pinnick on his new position, noting that as a fellow indigene of defunct Bendel state, it was necessary to support him and also explore the new potentials of his membership in CAF.

He said Edo government would take full advantage of Nigeria’ representation at CAF to develop football in the state.

On his part, the Abia governor Ikpeazu, said Pinnick’s election to CAF was a milestone achievement for the country.

He said “Nigeria is a sport loving country; soccer is a unifying factor in Nigeria, so Pinnick is occupying a good position there that can unify Nigeria and take us to a greater heights in terms of soccer in the world,”.

He added that going by the pedigree of Pinnick’s milestone in NFF, he would play a critical role to place Nigeria in the front burner in terms of football development.