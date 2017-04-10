Ebonyi ex-gov, Martin Elechi, defects to APC

Ebonyi — Immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, yesterday, decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Elechi, a two-time governor of Ebonyi State, registered for the APC at his country home in Echialike, Ikwo Local Government Area, in front of the national leaders of the APC.

The party leaders were in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, for a thanksgiving church service for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from his ill-health, after which they moved to Ikwo.

According to Elechi, he decided to join APC due to his love for Buhari and the current state of the PDP occasioned by its protracted crisis.

He said: “I knew Buhari 49 years ago when I started the movement for the creation of Ebonyi as he intervened during my arrest with nine other comrades, by officers of the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation, NSO

“I was interrogated while standing for nine hours and he as the Brigade Major in Abakaliki at that time, ordered our immediate release.

“I thank God for his health as he had favoured the people of Abakaliki and will triumph in his onerous task of rescuing the country from misrule.

“He is the person Nigerians are waiting for as Boko Haram and corruption issues could have been indescribable if God had not brought him to power.”

The former governor said he was proud of the PDP due to the democratic ideals of its founding fathers, but its present leaders have truncated the ideal.

He said: “I was elected governor on two occasions under its platform as it used to be the pride of Africa, but was suddenly ravaged by self-inflicted crises and afflictions.

“In 1983 when I was the Secretary of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN, in the old Anambra, the budget for the national elections in Anambra and Imo, now South-East zone, was N170,000.

“In 2015, however, the budget for my impeachment was N3 billion and this was followed by the distortion and malpractice recorded in the primaries and congresses to elect the PDP candidates.

“Those who were heavily bribed and intimidated with oaths were elected to participate as delegates as court injunctions were illegally secured to perpetrate these acts.”

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, thanked Elechi for the decision and noted that President Buhari will be pleased to receive the news.

He said: “What you did today will never be forgotten in the history of the state as we all should support President Buhari to actualise all his objectives for Nigeria.”

Alhaji Kasheem Imam, APC National Leader called on the Igbo to identify with the APC.

Mr Emma Enukwu, the APC South East Zonal Vice Chairman, noted that he was in the state on the orders of the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, to ensure that Elechi registers with the party.

The APC national, zonal and state leaders attended the thanksgiving service and Elechi’s declaration.

The declaration was preceded by a thanksgiving church service at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Abakaliki, to thank God for President Buhari’s recovery from ill-health.