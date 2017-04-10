Easter retreat: Apostolic Faith Church to provide free feeding, accommodation

Lagos – The Apostolic Faith Church headquarters for West and Central Africa (WECA) will provide free feeding, accommodation and soul-inspiring messages to intending retreaters during the 2017 Easter retreat.

The church’s spokesman, Mr Kayode Adeleye, who said these; added that the retreat would hold from April 13 to April 17 at its Anthony Village headquarters, off Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

Adeleye advised interested members of the public to come over only with their clothing and other few things saying the Lord of Easter would provide both the physical and spiritual foods they needed.

He said that the retreat with the theme, “ Behold the Lamb of God’’, would be a soul inspiring one for all during the four-day it would last.

He said the retreat would feature bible studies, counselling, film shows, prayer meetings and soul searching revival and evangelistic services.

“The annual retreat will be a platform for many souls seeking divine intervention to their troubled minds to receive pardons and blessing from God.

“Also, it will feature Easter concert in which the church’s choir and orchestra, reputably the largest single choir and orchestra, will sing Easter songs.’’

Adeleye said that the highlight of the concert would include Easter songs from the Handel Messiah, Symphony Orchestra, classical and other sacred music from the masters.

“The concert will be attended by dignitaries from all works of life.

“The church mass choir and orchestra will be on hand to render songs from the popular Easter tunes,’’ he said.

Adeleye also said that the public should use the Easter season to reflect on how Jesus Christ died for the sins of mankind.

“Easter is a time for sober reflections of how our Lord Jesus Christ came to the world to fulfill the mission of paying the ransom for the sins of mankind.

“ The empty tomb of Christ announced to the world that God had accepted His death as a substitute for ours.

“He had borne our sins in His own body on the cross. There is no need that any person be judged for his or her sins. Christ has been judged and punished for us all.

“In the light of this, faithful all over the world have found hope in the resurrection of Jesus.

“The church is, therefore, inviting all to come and enjoy the blessings that the Easter brings to mankind,’’ Adeleye said in a statement.