Easter: NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel, sniffer dogs nationwide

On 5:57 pmIn News by Urowayino Warami

The‎ Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, has ordered the deployment of 40,000 personnel nationwide to maintain security of lives and property during the Easter celebrations.

The Spokesman of the Corps, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okeh quoted the commandant-general as  having  ordered the ‎deployment of sniffer dogs and personnel from specialised units such as Special Force, Counter -Terrorism, Surveillance Team and ambulances to strategic locations across the country.

He also charged  the corps personnel to ensure the protection of Critical Infrastructure within their localities against vandals and enemies of the nation during and after the Easter period.

Muhammadu also directed all‎ Z‎onal Commanders and State Commandants to ensure  deployment of their personnel to all nooks and crannies for effective protection of lives and property.

He tasked the  personnel to work in synergy with other security  agencies  to avert any form of sabotage and friction.‎

The commandant-general emphasised that all  security agencies were working toward achieving the overall objective of protecting the society, saying that the partnership and collaboration were necessary.

 


