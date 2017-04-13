How DSS foiled attacks on US, UK embassies

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, unveiled the identities of five suspected Boko Haram terrorists affiliated with the dreaded ISIS, who had planned to bomb the United States and the United Kingdom embassies in Nigeria before their plot was aborted.

The suspects, whose names were given as Isa Jibril, Jibril Jibril, Abu Omale Jibril, Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu, reportedly connived to wreak havoc on the US and UK embassies as well as other unnamed western interests in Abuja.

The DSS said in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo that the masterminds of the deadly attacks, who were based in undisclosed locations in Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory, were arrested between March 25 and 26, 2017.

The service revealed that before busting the ISIS attack, its operatives in conjunction with the military and the police on March 23, 2017 arrested one Daniel Lorve, a suspected member of the dreaded Terwase Akwaaza (aka Gana) notorious kidnapping and terrorist group at Bangaji, Gboko, Benue State.

It said the raid yielded a large cache of arms: one General Purpose machine gun, three AK-47 rifles and one SMG rifle with large quantities of ammunition.

Similarly, the security agency disclosed that it was not in a hurry to free the former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, from its custody because of his refusal to cooperate with its operatives on information relating to the recovery of high calibre weapons from his facilities in the highbrow Maitama District of Abuja.

The DSS made it clear that it had obtained appropriate warrant to keep Suswam in detention until he is charged to court to account for his alleged crime of trying to promote insecurity in the country.

“The Service is equally aware of the efforts being made by some individuals to create a deep sense of insecurity in some parts of the country simply for their own selfish interest,” Opuiyo said.

“To this end, the Service wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensure that peace prevails across the country and warns that it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against defaulters, no matter how highly placed.

“The case of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is typical. The Service has continued to hold him in line with the dictates of the law – more so that he has not cooperated on the issues concerning the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities.

“While investigation is ongoing on this matter, the Service has valid detention warrants to keep him. He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded,” the agency vowed.

Other arrests made by the agency in relation to terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality included those of two Ansaru terrorists—Ahmed Momoh and Al-amin Mohammed Jamin, who were arrested on April 4, 2017 at Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State.

According to the DSS, the duo are confirmed associates of Abu Uwais, a main Ansaru kingpin terrorizing residents in Kogi and Edo states.

Similar arrests relating to terrorism, internet fraud and kidnapping were made in Rivers, Kogi, Ebonyi and Abia states.

The agency disclosed that it had discovered a racketeering network involved in the issuance of certificates/letters of indigeneship to persons from neighbouring African countries.

“The Boko Haram terrorist group has become part of this network and uses it to buoy its membership in Nigeria. A particular case was the arrest on April 10 at Damaturu, Yobe State of Jalo, a Jos resident Guinean and Boko Haram suspect.

“It is also discovered that these non-Nigerians use their new indigene status to seek privileges, including admissions into the country’s tertiary Institutions.

“In order to check this ugly development, state and local authorities are advised to be more circumspect in the issuance of these certificates/letters of indigeneship,” the DSS warned.