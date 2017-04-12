DSS busts ISIS-linked Boko Haram ring in Benue, FCT

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it had busted a ring of ISIS-linked Boko Haram members based in Benue and the FCT between March 25 and 26.

A statement issued by an operative of the service, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said the group had perfected plans to attack the UK High Commission and US Embassy and other interests in Abuja.

He said during the operation, five key suspects, Isa Jibril, Jibril Jibril, Abu Jibril, Halidu Sule and Ahmodu Salefu were arrested.

In a related development, Opuiyo said that the service had arrested a 20-year-old Boko Haram suspect,Adamu Datti, on March 22 at Fika, Yobe.

He said that the suspect confessed his involvement in the execution of sinister activities of the group.

On kidnapping, he said the service had arrested Daniel Lorve, a member of the Terwase Akwasa, alias Gana-led notorious kidnapping and terrorist group.

He said a joint military, Police, Service raid on a farm suspected to have housed the armoury of Akwasa in Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas of the State , resulted in the recovery of high calibre arms and ammunition.

According to him, the items are: one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three AK-47 rifles and one SMG rifle with large quantity ammunition.

He said that the suspects were undergoing detailed investigations.

Opuiyo said that the service had also arrested Daniel Dibiamaka on March 24, at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, for his complicity in the kidnapping of Emmnaule Ukah on Jan. 20.

He said that the service also arrested kidnapping and ICT suspects in Kogi, Edo Ebonyi and Abia, respectively.

The operative advised members of the public to beware of network involved in the issuance of certificates and letters of indigenship to foreigners.

“The Boko Haram terrorist group has become part of this network and uses it to buoy its membership in Nigeria.

“It is also discovered that these non-Nigerians use their new indigene status to seek privileges including admissions into the country’s tertiary institutions,“he said.

He said that to check this ugly development, state and local authorities have been advised to be more circumspect in the issuance of these Certificates and Letters.

He enjoined the public to always liaise with the appropriate government organs, especially the Immigration Service to checkmate this trend.

“The Service wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that peace prevails across the country,“he said.

He warned that the service would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against defaulters, no matter how highly placed.

On the continued detention of former governor of Benue, Mr Gabriel Suswam, the operative said he was being held in line with the law.

He said that Suswam failed to cooperate with the service on the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities.

“While investigation is ongoing on this matter, the Service has valid detention warrants to keep him.

“He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded,“he said.