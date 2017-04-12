I don’t want to break up this marriage

DearBunmi,

I am a single mum of three and I am 36 years old. I split up with my husband after he had a very public affair, so I was wary of starting a new relationship. A year ago, I met someone and we started a relationship.

Things were going well, but then he told me he was married. He and his wife have been together for seven years but he says they are virtually stranger and will seek for a divorce so he could be with me. I love him, but I know how it feels to be betrayed and I

wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

Louise, by e-mail.

Dear Louise,

I don’t blame you for feeling the way you do. You need to give your relationship a

break for a little while. You both need time to consider what you really want. Not all marriages are happy and sometimes divorce is the right step, but it shouldn’t be forced or hurried. If your relationship is meant to be, it will survive some time out.

You need to discuss this with your man but don’t pressurise him into leaving his wife. This has to be his decision.