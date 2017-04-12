Dogara’s basic salary is N206, 425.83, constituency, N175, 461.96, recess N20, 642.58.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja released detail of his salary.

Releasing the payslips of October, 2016 to March, 2017 to newsmen, Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas said that the move was in furtherance of his commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

From the payslip, the Speaker’s total pay per month is N402, 5303.37 but his net salary after deduction is N346,577.87.

The statement showed that Dogara’s basic salary is N206, 425.83, constituency, N175, 461.96 and recess N20, 642.58.

This came after El-Rufai released details of his salary and challenged the national assembly to do same.

Namdas, however, said that El-Rufai did not publish his security votes as requited but the security budget of the state.

The Speaker had specifically urged El-Rufai and governors to disclose their security votes and also publish what they did with local government funds under their jurisdiction.

“The call by the Speaker was for El-Rufai to extend his advocacy on transparency and accountability to other arms and tiers of government in order to remove the lid of secrecy that has beclouded expenditures at state level.

“We note that what Mallam El-Rufai published was the security budget of Kaduna state and not his security vote expenditure as such,’’ Namdas said.