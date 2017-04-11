Disunity of South-South govs a major problem — Nkanga, ex-MILAD

The crisis that rocked PANDEF during Osinbajo’s visit to Edo

Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.), a one-time Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, prominent leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in this interview bares his mind on the recent Federal Government package for the Niger Delta, continued apathy of South-South governors to matters of common interest and the infighting that shook PANDEF in Edo State during the recent visit of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the state.

By Chioma Onuegbu

WHAT is your reaction to the recent package announced for the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government?

Well, it is something that is quite commendable. I think I read of it first in Vanguard Newspaper. At least we are now in the consciousness of the Federal Government and the things they have mentioned are some of the things we had asked for. The fact that they made those pronouncements is heart-warming and it is in the path of peace. I am quite happy with that and I encourage them to continue with it and take it to conclusion and then look at other areas, which we had also mentioned that they have not granted yet. But with what they have done now, I believe that we will pull through.

But are those things mentioned among the top priorities in the 16-point demand presented by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum to the Federal Government?

Yes, every bit of the 16-point demand was important. I had even suggested in the past that for government to build confidence, it must show interest. There are some things we demanded that will not even cost government anything.

Two maritime institutions

What has been done for example in the area of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State is a step in the right direction and I believe that now that the one of NMU has been granted, the one in Oron is also going to pull through because even the National Assembly is already speaking on that. And people should understand that the two maritime institutions are doing different things; they are not exactly duplicating things. When you look at the details you will find out that it is right for us to take the two universities.

Are you not worried about the amount of money to be invested in the region?

As a matter of fact, I do not think so because if that is where the money for the government is coming from, then there is nothing too much to make sure there is peace there.

Don’t you not think the development could alter ongoing effort of the elders/ stakeholders of the South-South to bring the governors to work together?

It will not and should not. I said that because every region is now looking at issues beyond party lines. The Northern Governors Forum meet without any reference to party, Southwest governors just met not too long ago in Ekiti and the APC governors were there and the PDP governor was also there. Southeast governors just met and they had APC, PDP and APGA.

So, the interest of the region is what should be paramount now. In the South-South, we should not come and now say, APC one side, and PDP one side. I mean that will be most unfortunate. The issue of the BRACED states has nothing to do with party. When they come together, they should be talking about the economy, you are talking about development; you are talking about security of the region and all that. These things are not along party lines because they affect APC as they affect PDP states, APGA and others.

As a member of PANDEF, tell us what is wrong because your members are already resigning over leadership tussle

I know you are talking about what happened between Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen (retd.) and Senator Roland Owie. That has absolutely no effect. What really happened is that when the Acting-President was going on fact- finding tour of the Niger Delta states, we said there must be somebody in each state to represent PANDEF since the forum was asked to coordinate what happened there and the state government was to host it. And in our forum, we have not put up structures in the states as regards leadership in the interim. So, as the then Acting President was going round, we asked people that are in the Central Working Committee, CWC, who have been working assiduously for this forum to see to the success of the visit. So when it came to the Acting President visit to Edo state, we asked our members there to see how they can relate with the governor. Since they needed to work with the state government, the governor had to be involved.

But the governor felt more at home with Col. Ogbebor , and we said let him relate with the governor. So it was HRH Diete Spiff, governor of old Rivers state, who was now asked to represent PANDEF in Edo State, he was the one that read the speech as representative of PANDEF even though he is from Bayelsa. That was what happened since the three people we asked to represent us were having issues. And now those other two are saying they have resigned. Nobody has rightly resigned because you cannot resign when you are not holding any appointment.