Dickson felicitates with David Mark at 69

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has paid glowing tribute to former Senate President, Senator David Mark, describing him as a great politician and stabilizer of democracy .

Dickson, in a goodwill message to Mark on his 69th birthday, said that the former Senate President’s leadership of the 7th National Assembly enthroned a cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

According to the governor, David Mark is a bastion of the principles of democracy which are the rule of law, equity, justice and fairness which he has always exhibited.

Dickson thanked him for his meritorious service to the country, particularly his home state of Benue State, which propelled his emergence as one of their voices in the National Assembly for a record number of years.

As he turned 69 on April 8, the governor wished him good health and many more years of service to his fatherland.and prayed God to always direct his steps aright.