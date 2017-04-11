Dickson attempts to rewrite Ijaw story with INA

By Samuel Oyadongha

KAIAMA—TUCKED away from prying eyes in the sprawling, but tamed forest of Kaiama, home town of late Ijaw freedom fighter, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, is the Ijaw National Academy, INA, newly established by the Governor Seriake Dickson administration.

INA, the first secondary school in the state with a university’s structure, equipped with modern hostels, classroom blocks, staff quarters, library, laboratories and ICT facilities, kicked off academic activities, penultimate Friday, with 1000 students, both male and female at the facility provided and fully funded by the state government.

Epicentre of learning: Interestingly, slots were also reserved for about a 100 Ijaw students from states such as Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom in a bid to ensure unity amongst Ijaw nation. The government, according to Governor Seriake Dickson, is also liaising with the Army and Catholic Church to deploy commandants and chaplain to ensure that all hands are on deck in building the future of every child in the school.

NDV learned that the gesture was part of the deliberate effort by the Dickson-led administration to make Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation not only an epicentre of educational excellence, but also change the narrative of their past associated with youth restiveness and militancy. This reporter, who was at the expansive education facility, observed that the principal’s office is strategically located to enable him view the entire premises, those coming in and exiting, the student’s hostels, classroom wings, dining hall and sick bay.

One of the best equipped public schools: Pioneer principal of the school, Mr. Charles Hugh Johnson, a renowned British-born educationist is charged with the task of ensuring that the children under his tutelage compete with their counterparts outside the state and country, both in character and in learning.

Mr. Johnson, who conducted NDV round the vast complex, said: “I am here in this part of the world to help nurture the Ijaw National Academy into a torch-bearing institution that in years to come the Ijaw nation will be very proud. We will produce leaders, academics in much the same way some of the schools that were set up during the colonial period. We want to create a new school and produce students that will rank among the best in the world.

“This is one of the best equipped public schools that I have seen here in Nigeria located in a serene environment that could rival some of the best private schools. Children thrive in serene and tranquil environment and we are lucky to have this here at the Ijaw National Academy, a spacious setting where we would have two football pitches.

“Children, particularly boys need exercise; I am very passionate about the physical part of boarding school. We will be having a very structured approach. The governor himself wants us to build a chapel here and we will have a chaplain. He is posting a commandant from the Army, we will teach the children drill; I was in the British Army myself and left 30 years ago as a captain. I know it is good to instil discipline in the children, especially in the boarding school.”

He also told Niger Delta Voice that the school would establish demonstration farms that would assist the students in their agricultural science practical.

Parents stunned: Some of the parents that accompanied their children and wards to check into the hostels marvelled at the facility on ground. One of them, Mrs Emomotimi Washington said: “Until today, I never believed we had an institution like this in our dear state. I am happy to see my daughter being checked into her hostel as a boarder with the government footing her boarding and tuition fees. I am grateful for what the governor is doing.”

Rare opportunity – Dep gov, commissioner

Deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd.), accompanied by the Commissioner for Education, Deacon Markson Fefegha, who was on an unscheduled visit to the school, told NDV, “From what I have seen here, I do not think we had this type of privilege during our time. We want to use this in changing the thinking of our youths that with proper education, they can compete with the best in the world.”

Deacon Fefegha added, “The governor, who since assumption of office declared a state of emergency in the education sector, has remained resolute in the realization of the feat. What is happening in the state is a revolution; this is besides the model schools with boarding facilities established in all the local government areas of the state where Southern Ijaw, the largest council area has three.”