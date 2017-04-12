Delta records case of meningitis

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—DOCTORS at the Central Hospital, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, reported a case of cerebrospinal meningitis, apparently the first to be made public in the state.

Dr. Ngozi Chukwubeni, Consultant Physician at the hospital, told reporters: “We have a female patient. She came with classical symptoms of meningitis—headache, vomiting, neck pain and stiffness.

“There was no history of recent travel to the meningitis belt, or exposure.

“We did a dumber puncture. We made an assessment, clinical features and laboratory investigations. We placed her on antibiotics. The patient is doing very well.

“There is 100 percent synergy. We cannot work in isolation. We work with government. This case has been reported. Action plan will be taken at the state level.

“We on our own are taking necessary measures to prevent further occurrence and also protect our staff from getting infected by applying basic precautionary measures.”

To parents in Warri and environs, Dr. Stanley Nnoli, the hospital’s Consultant Gynaecologist, advised: “When a child complains or you notice anything like fever, neck pain or stiffness in your child, don’t assume it is malaria.”

For Dr. Chukwubeni, “we (Warri Central Hospital) are going to educate our staff on meningitis, on the clinical symptoms, how to identify a case, and necessary precautionary measure to be taken while nursing our patients. We have nursed one and we did not have problems and subsequently we would not have problems.”