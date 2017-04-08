Delta community to Police: You‘re aiding abetting activities of herdsmen

By Perez Brisibe

THE people of Abraka community, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, yesterday accused the Abraka Police Division of tactically aiding and abetting the criminal activities of herdsmen operating in the barren area of Ovre-Abraka.

The community also faulted claims by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka that they are “living peacefully with minimal number of herdsmen in the area”, describing it as misleading.

Addressing newsmen at Abraka yesterday, President General, Oruarivie-Abraka community, Dr. Joseph Emudainohwo said “the statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka is false, misleading and not credible.”

Accusing the police of aiding and abetting, Dr. Emudainohwo while wondering why no culprit has been brought to book in series of attacks by herdsmen on locals in the area, alleged that the police arbitrarily release the herdsmen on bail over lack of “evidence” against them.

He asserted: “Three days ago, one of the herdsmen who had succeeded in robbing one of our sons at the Ovre-Abraka area of his motorcycle at gunpoint, was apprehended and handed over to the police after his colleague escaped with the motorcycle.

“Unfortunately for us, we were amazed when the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Abraka police station released the suspect over lack of evidence.”

Contacted, the state PPRO, promised to get more details on the incident but was yet to do so as at press time.