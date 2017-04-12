Delta: APC ratifies Emiko as candidate for Warri bye-election

Prince Stanley Emiko has emerged as the consensus candidate of All Progressive congress (APC), for the forthcoming April 26th Warri south constituency 1 bye-election.

Emiko scored a total of 113 votes out of 151 delegates that voted in the party’s primary that was held on Saturday April 8 at Obodo in Warri south local government area of the state.

The emergence of Emiko at the party’s primaries held at Obodo was not totally accepted by all party faithful which led to the intervention of the party’s national executives.

The party’s executives yesterday at Abuja confirmed Emiko as the authentic candidate of the party for the forthcoming Warri constituency 1 bye-election.