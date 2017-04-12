Dankwambo secures future of Gombe with massive youth empowerment, poverty alleviation

A country or society with greater productive youths is a wealthy one in deed. This is because, youths are the stronghold of every society; they are the pillars upon which every society solely depends on as they constitute the major workforce, the engine room of a people.

However, a society that fails to invest and build upon the youths will eventually turn to a decrepit, unproductive and even, a moribund one without future. Such a society, soon, retire into extinction and oblivion.

In Gombe state, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo fully understands the indispensable place of the youths to nation building and hence, has taken no time to make youth empowerment the crust of his administration.

No contemporary leader has done so much in Gombe State in youth empowerment and poverty alleviation within a very short period of time as Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has done.

His administration also took a very bold developmental step, the first of its kind in the state, as the administration created opportunities to thousands of well-behaved youths through initiative programs and also drastically reduced poverty through mass transportation and job creation to graduates of Degree/HND/NCE holders.

The Youth Empowerment and poverty Alleviation (YEPA) which his government introduced in the state has always remained at the forefront of his administration and also represents one of the most practical achievements of his government. Dankwambo’s administration has achieved remarkably well in ‘YEPA.’

Even youths without employable certificates have been gainfully empowered to be productive especially with the transport empowerment programme where over 1000 Youths have been trained in wielding, fabrication, plaster of Paris(POP) and tiling, 65 pieces of Jama-Tricycles for the use in rural areas and the distribution of over 1050 units of 8-seater tricycles for town service, among numerous others all provided to the youths by Dankwambo.

In empowering youths with certificates, His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s government has made provisions for the training of over 150 youths on renewable source of Solar Energy, Training of 4 officials of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Gombe State branch at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Kaduna for the period of nine months and the recruitment of over 1000 NCE graduates through State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government Education Authority (L.E.A) to teach in the various primary schools across the state among numerous others.

According to Abu-Ubaidah Ibrahim Kuna, Personal Assistant (Social Media) to the Governor, the achievements of Governor Dankwambo are as follows:

-Training of 320 youths in various vocational and skills acquisitions

– 2700 youths trained under the Talba Youth Re-orientation and Rehabilitation as Traffic, Environmental, Ward and security Marshals

– Training of 330 youths at the citizenship and Leadership Training Centers, shere Hills, Jos as Suppervisors of the 2700 marshals

– Purchase of 65 pieces of Jama-Tricycles for the use in rural areas

– Purchase of 550 Keke Napep from Pakistan. For distribution to clubs and associations to alleviate poverty

– Training of 150 Youths on renewable source of Solar Energy

– Procurement of machineries and tools from Pakistan for use in four acquisition centres

– Connstruction of a tricycles assembly line in the state capital for the assembling of completely Knocked Down (CKD) parts of Keke Napep

– Construction of a Technology Incubation Centre in the State capital for small and medium scale enterprises and skill acquisition centres

– Purchase and distribution of 406 prepaid meters to corn millers in the State

– Training of 4 officials of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Gombe State branch at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Kaduna for the period of nine months.

– Training of 10 Youths from the state in the arts of tailoring and embroidery at Adhama Garment Industry in Kano for the period of Seven months

– Training of 1000 Youths in wielding, fabricating, plaster of Paris(POP) and tiling.

– Recruitment of over 1500 Graduates through Teachers Service commission (TSC) to teach in the various Secondary Schools across the state

– Recruitment of over 1000 NCE graduates through State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government Education Authority (L.E.A) to teach in the various primary schools across the state

– Distribution of 100 ALTO Suzuki taxi cabs

– Distribution of 1050 units of 8-seater tricycles for town service

– Distribution of 50 Buses for the Gombe State Transport Company.ETC