Daltrade bares mind on paving stones industry in Nigeria

By Franklin Alli

DALTRADE Nigeria Limited has explained reasons paving stones collapsed within six months of the project completion.

Daltrade is a Nigeria-Polish company established in the country in 1962; the paving stones manufacturing aspect of the company came into existence in 1992.

In an interview with Vanguard, the company’s CEO, Mr. Oguntoye Adelaja, blamed collapses of work done by some companies on not keeping to standards required for the production of the product by some players in the industry.

According to Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS) for pre-cast concrete paving stones is NIS 450: 2003. “When you look at those ones on the road sides, there are times after the jobs are done, within six months, they begin to remove; this is because most of them are not properly vibrated. In fact, most of pave stones you see out there are sandcrete, not concrete but if you don’t know, unsuspecting buyers believe paving stone is paving stone but there are great, great difference in terms of absorption of moisture and all that.

“You see a lot of paving stones even in companies, road sides but our own is quite different and the quality is very clear in terms of the compressive strength and abrasion; we carry out a lot of tests on our product to ensure that we comply with the minimum required strength to ensure that whoever that is buying paving stones from our dealers is buying products that stands the test of time. Daltrade is leader in terms of paving stones manufacturing. We strive to keep that, and don’t want to deviate from that,” he said.

On export of the company’s product, he said: “Not really, the paving stone aspect is what we do locally for the Nigerian markets. We are not thinking of exporting for now.”