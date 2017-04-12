Crude oil pollution: Edo community demands N11.736bn from NPDC

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—Ikara Community in Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, has dragged the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NDPC, before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, demanding N11.736 billion as compensation for crude oil pollution and environmental degradation in its swampland and waterways.

The people, in a petition by their consultant, Eyitemi Brown-Dibofun, lamented that the community could be turned into another Ogoni if nothing was done to check the crude pollution, environmental degradation and the attendant health hazards.

The community, during the committee’s sitting in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to the House to compel NPDC to replace its old and corroded network of crude oil bearing pipelines which are prone to leakages in the locality with new pipelines.

The petition read: “We act for Ikara community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State and their group of fishermen/women, farmers and individuals impacted by the crude oil spills from the NPDC failed pipeline in their locality on November 15 2013, January 5, February 18, 2014.

“And the fire outbreak on March 27, 2014, and another crude oil spill on April 23 2014.”

The community pleaded with the House Committee to compel “NPDC to prepare a comprehensive scope of work which should include all crude oil polluted and degraded sites in Ikara community, and thereafter, mobilize a competent contractor to commence the required thorough cleanup, remediation and restoration work of the oil impacted and degraded sites in the community.”

“That your committee compel NPDC to restore the polluted and degraded Ikara community’s waterway (Ogba River) and swamplands to it pristine condition through aquaculture regeneration and reforestation so that the Ikara community people can return to their occupation of fishing, farming, lumbering and hunting which has been brought to total ruin by years of NPDC’s crude oil pollution and its attendant environmental degradation.

“That the NPDC should be compelled to replace its old and corroded network of crude oil bearing pipelines which are prone to leakages in the locality with new pipelines.”