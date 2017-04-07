Court remands cyclist in prison for knocking down FRSC official to death

A Malumfashi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Katsina State, on Friday remanded a motorcyclist, Salisu Muhammad in prison custody for allegedly knocking down a road marshal to death.

Muhammad, 20, of Unguwar Baro village in Malumfashi Local Government is accused of knocking down Solomon Hafi’u, an official of Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Malumfashi, who later died.

The accused is facing a four-count charge of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, over speeding and driving without learners permit.

The Prosecuting Police Officer, Insp. Sani Ahmed, told the court that the offences contravened sections 23, 21, 22 and 40 of Road Traffic Laws of the Federation.

Ahmed said the accused on March 25, dangerously rode a motorcycle with registration number GBE 096 UD from ‘Yammama to Agagiwa and in the process knocked down Hafi’u who was on patrol duty.

The prosecutor added that the deceased, who was serving at the Malumfashi FRSC Unit Command, sustained injuries as result of the accident and was rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital where he died.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Lawal Usman, adjourned the case to April 18, for mention and ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody.