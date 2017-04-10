Confusion as bride fails to show up at wedding in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE mother of a bride reportedly slumped when her daughter, Taiwo Orimoloye, failed to show up for her wedding, weekend, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The bride’s mother, who slumped immediately her daughter’s whereabouts became unknown, was immediately rushed to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ondo, for medical attention.

Vanguard gathered that the groom, Abiodun Isaac, and other guests waited endlessly at the church for the ceremony, which was later put off.

The officiating ministers reportedly had to call off the wedding after waiting for over two hours for the bride to show up. Both families were worried as all calls put across to her mobile line failed to connect.

Even calls to the telephone line of her chief bridesmaid failed to connect.

Reports had it that the marriage rites started December last year at the residence of the bride’s parents.

What would have warranted the bride’s action last Saturday, four months after the introduction, was still unknown at press time. A family source said that family members had no inkling that the marriage would be stalled as all arrangements were made for the ceremony.

The source said: “All was well with the groom and the bride until Saturday morning when Taiwo failed to turn up for the occasion and since then she has remained incommunicado.”

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, said the matter has not been reported to the command, but efforts to speak with either family proved abortive.