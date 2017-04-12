Conflict between Army and Police personnel in Damaturu halts socio-economic activities

Sporadic shoot-out in a conflict between army and policemen in Damaturu on Wednesday led to a halt in socio ecomic activities in the metropolis for several hours.

The business premises were shut as men of the two security agencies took positions at strategic locations in the state capital.

Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed this in a statement issued and made available to Newsmen.

“The attention of this headquarters had been drawn to an unfortunate incident that happened between some unguided soldiers and policemen in Damaturu this morning.

“A joint committee between the Nigerian Army and Police has been set up to investigate the incident” he said.

The army and police chiefs in the state had a joint meeting with the state deputy governor, Abubakar Aliyu.

Mr Sumonu Abdulmalik, Yobe Commissioner of Police, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, said the army and police were jointly investigating the incident to ensure that it did not happen again.

He assured that the situation was under control, and that adequate measures had been taken to avoid repeat of the incidence.

Similarly, Brig-Gen. Aminu Lamde, Commander, 27 Taskforce Brigade, Buni-Yadi in Yobe, said the incident should not be seen as a conflict between the two institutions, but between unguided individuals, assuring that the matter would be investigated and handled appropriately.

A hospital source in Damaturu,who did not want his name printed, told newsmen that two policemen and a soldier were brought to the hospital in critical condition while few civilians sustained injuries from stray bullets.