Community demands N1bn compensation from Chevron

Chairman of Okoyitoru Development Council ( Makaraba field) in Warri South West local government area of Delta State, Hon. Timi Oluba, has dragged Chevron Nigeria Limited to Court, demanding for a N1billion compensation over alleged environmental degradation caused by its operations in the community.

The suit no: W/252/2017, filed by his lawyer, Omes Ogedegbe, Esq, at the High Court, Warri, it has Hon Timi Oluba as plaintiff and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation EGCDF as Defendants

Oluba is asking the Court to among others to compel Chevron Nigeria Limited to pay a N1billion compensation to Okoyitoru community for the pollution of their environment, farm land, atmosphere and water. Also, Chevron should urgently embark on the piling/sand filing of the community, and also carry out an environmental impact assessment in the community.

Oluba claims that Chevron’s operations in the community which started 1973 had done more harm to the community despite the community’s daily huge oil production.

He also claimed that the second defendant, Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation was created by the first defendant, Chevron to shortchange the community, as the community is not part of the GMoU signed between Chevron and the foundation, first and second defendants.