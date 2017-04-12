College of Fisheries matriculates 182 students

The Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT) Lagos, on Wednesday matriculated 182 students admitted for various programmes in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Prof. Ambrose Voh, the Acting Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) said that the event marked the formal admission of candidates as bonafide students of the college.

Voh said that those matriculated earned admission on merit, considering the various strict processes they went through.

He charged the students to take their academic pursuit seriously, as that was their primary assignment in the college.

According to him, proverbially, the students’ names, hitherto written in pencil, will be written in indelible ink, as full members of the college.

“It is your level of commitment to your academic work that will determine the degree of your performance in all your examinations.

“I, therefore, urge you not to allow any extraneous or peer group influence to distract your attention from your academic work.

“Say NO to cultism, as it is an avenue to self-destruction. Avoid examination malpractice, drug abuse, illicit sex and other vices capable of hampering you from graduating.

“It is an established fact that it is not everyone that matriculated that ends up graduating. Always remember that your admission is a privilege, which should not be abused,” he said.

The acting executive secretary urged the students to act as examples for others through their conduct, in love, faith and purity.

He said that the college remained the foremost and only institution in Nigeria, mandated to run maritime and fisheries technology programmes at higher level.

Voh said that the college had strategically carved a niche for the students; hence, they should exploit it to the fullest.

He said that graduates of the college were expected to play leading roles in the maritime (fishing, aqua culture and transport) industry.

The Provost of FCFMT, Capt. Abiodun Sule, said that the students were lucky to have scaled through JAMB admission processes, as only 30 per cent of applicants to the college were admitted.

Sule charged the students to learn, imbibe and develop positive attitudes, knowledge and skills that would propel them in the challenging world of the 21st Century.

He said that the strong team of lecturers, managers, counsellors and administrators would guide the students into fulfilling their noble dreams in the institution.

According to him, the college has a set of rules and regulations which should guide students’ conduct on campus.

“You are expected to obey the rules; violations will attract very stiff penalties, as the college has in place a Disciplinary Committee in charge on violation of rules and regulations,” he said.

The FCFMT was established in 1969 to cater for the high demand of top indigenous professionals in the areas of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

It assumed its present status of a full-fledged Marine Technological Institution in 1992.