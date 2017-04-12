Coalition seeks reprieve for autistic people

By Gabriel Olawale

The coalition of parents with autistic children and their care providers have called for empowerment of people with autism in order to prevent them being a liability to the society even as they lament low awareness about the disorder.

The group comprising the Autism Parents Association International, Children’s Development Centre, CDC, Patrick Speech and Language Centre, PSLC, and The Learning Place Centre, TLPC, said autism is a neurological development disorder of which early intervention and treatment can enable affected individuals live functional and fulfilled lives.

Speaking during a “Dance for Autism”, Founder, PSLC, Mrs. Dotun Akande said some people with autism are highly skilled and they can be part of world development if they are supported to reach their potentials.

“If we hide and prevent them from reaching their potential, they become liability? There is no proven cause or cure for autism but it is treatable and can be managed.

“Persons with ASD can attain full potential if appropriately diagnosed and given applicable intervention.”

The Executive Director of TLPC, Bolanle Adewole explained that autistic disorders are characterized by impaired communication language skills, social interaction difficulties, repetitive and stereotypic behaviour among others.

Also, the Service Director of CDC, Dr. Yinka Akindayomi noted that the ‘Dance for Autism’ was part of initiative to create awareness and promote healthy living among people with autism disorder.

“Movement is important because a lot of time our children do not understand movement and we have to teach that skill and they do it very well when they eventually get it.”