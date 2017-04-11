Cleaner Lagos Initiative: Lagos residents ‘ll spend less on disease treatment – Iya Loja General

IYA Loja General of Lagos, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has called on market men and women and the entire Lagos residents to support the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) of the Lagos State Government, saying that the programme is in the best interest of the residents.

Speaking with reporters at the commissioning of network of roads, link bridge and health centre in Alimosho area of the state last week, the market leader said there was no question about the good intention of government with the initiative, revealing that when fully implemented, the people would spend less on treating all kinds of diseases.

Issue of cleanliness of the environment

According to her, “The CLI is an initiative of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration aimed at ensuring that all communities in the state are clean and neat. The initiative is timely and necessary. The governor deserves to be commended for the huge plan to massively address the issue of cleanliness of the environment.

“The initiative is very good and it is a welcome development. There is no question about the fact that we need to keep our environment very clean even for our own health. An adage says cleanliness is next to godliness and health is wealth. When our environment is clean, everything will be positively affected even our food intake. Everything will be fine and we spend less on treatment of all kinds of diseases. So, I want to commend Governor Ambode for coming up with this bold and timely initiative to ensure our environment is clean”, she noted.

The market leader also counselled the people, especially market men and women to always keep their environment clean and abide by all rules and regulations concerning the environment, saying.

“I have always been saying it to our people that our markets should always be kept clean and trading on the road is prohibited and against the law and even the rules of market association. So, I will like to urge our market men and women to support and cooperate with government in its bid to achieve a very clean environment because this new initiative is definitely for our own good”, Tinubu-Ojo said.

Iya Loja General further commended Governor Ambode for the network of roads commissioned in the Alimosho axis including Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge, saying the economic impact of the projects would most definitely be huge and positive for the people.

“This is a very good project. It is a very good network of roads and a very landmark achievement by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. It’s brilliant, and will ease traffic congestion in the area”, she said.