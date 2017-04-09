CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers face star-studded Zesco

When Nigerian champions, Enugu Rangers file out to face Zesco United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu today, they will virtually be playing against an ensemble of national teams of Zambia and Kenya combined.

At least, six of Zesco United players feature for their respective national teams. In the defence line will be Fackson Kapumbu who featured against Super Eagles in the last October World Cup qualifier. He also featured in the left wingback when Zambia were held to 1-1 draw last November by current African champions, Cameroon.

Another player to watch out for is ageing Winston Kalengo. Investigation reveals that the 31 year old has stayed very long in the domestic league of Zambia. In his 11 season in the top Zambian league division, he had scored over 103 goals.

Rangers’ defenders will have to watch out for his strength in the penalty box as his acceleration when next to a defender is terrific. He was in the team that faced the Super Eagles last year.

Zesco goalkeeper, Jacob Banda was on the bench as reserve for Kennedy Mweene when Nigeria faced Zambia last year.

Eyes must also be on Kondwani Mtonga who has been a Chipolopolo player for eight years running. He came in as a substitute in the match lost to Nigeria last year.

Apart from that quartet who are Zambian national team players, there are also the trio Harambee of Kenya stars. These are Anthony Akumu, David “Calabar” Owino and Jesse Were. The trio are in the current national team of Kenya.