Buhari’s anti-corruption not losing steam – Onnoghen

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Chief of Justice of Nigeria, Mr. Walter Onnoghen has said that the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not losing any steam despite a few cases that had been struck out at the High Court.

At the last count, the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC prosecuting corruption charges against certain individuals in the country had lost about 4 cases.

The cases included corruption charges brought against former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Chief Mike Ozokhome (SAN).

Speaking to State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, the CJN said that the federal government had chances of appeal at the high courts.

Onnoghen said: “You take that as losing steam? If there was steam, then it wouldn’t have been without the participation of the Judiciary. Good. So, If there is losing of steam, you should not equally relate it only to the judiciary. The fight against corruption has lost no steam. It is not correct. Now, you should know one thing: two people will always have a quarrel. They may be three or four or one hundred. All the parties to that quarrel will always have different stories to tell. By the way our system is fashioned and designed and operated, when you go to a court of law, you cannot have a drawn game.

“There must be a winner and there must be a loser. In our system, a loser has the chance of appealing to the highest court eventually. So, you cannot say because the government or any agency has lost a case in the high court, you have lost a case and the fight is losing steam. You should realize that there is a constitution in place and under the constitution, there is a rule of law. So, every system under a constitutional arrangement operated under the rule of law must have these things as checks and balances to protect everyone. It is for everyone.

“I have told you that if you are not satisfied, the system is fashioned and designed in such a way that if you lose in the Magistrate court and you are not satisfied; because someone must win and another must lose; so the loser has the chance of testing the decision on appeal. When it comes to the judiciary, don’t be judgmental. When you are judgmental, you become prejudice.”

Asked to speak on the insinuations that there was a judicial gang-up to thwart the anti-corruption war, Ooneghen said that people were free to have their personal thoughts, however challenging them to show proof.

“I am not going to speculate. I am Lawyer and judicial officer. I operate on facts and the law. So, I can’t answer that question because I am not on everybody’s mind. You are free to think whatever you want to think but I think you should be guided by facts and the law when it comes to judicial performance or discharge of judicial responsibilities”, he said.

The CJN also stated that his mission to the Villa was to welcome President Buhari back from his medical vacation and to thank him for the confidence reposed in him to lead the judiciary.

He said: “I am here to welcome him back home. I hadn’t had the opportunity of doing so since his return from his medical leave. That’s because I had some international engagements. By the time appointment was due, I was out of the country attending all commonwealth law conference in Australia. I came back and couldn’t get another appointment before going to attend African Chief Justices Conference in Katum where we met to fashion out a way forward for African Judiciary particularly, the establishment of African court of justice. So, I came back last week Wednesday.

“Fortunately, today happens to be the day I have the opportunity to see Mr. President and welcome him back home and then thank also him for the confidence repose in me to head the judiciary of this great nation. And as I have always said, I am committed to that job and to the good of this nation under the rule of law.”

Onnoghen noted that the anti-corruption fight didn’t come up for discussion in his meeting with the president, Onneghen however pledged his full support the war.

“It didn’t come up for discussion but you already know my stand on that and he does also.

“Personally, I am committed to that fight and it remains so. I remain resolute in that commitment”, he said.