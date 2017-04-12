Buhari nominates non-executive directors of CBN board

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the names of non-executive members for the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The was contained in a brief statement by the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

The names of the nominees and their geo-political zones were Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo for North East; Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko for South East; Professor Mike I. Obadan for South South; Dr. Abdu Abubakar for North West and Adeola Adetunji for South West.

The statement added that the nominees names had been sent in a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for confirmation.

“In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”, the statement added.