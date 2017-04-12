Buhari felicitates with Yemi Ogunbiyi at 70

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi who clocks 70 years on Thursday.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina on Wednesday, the President who joined the academic, media world, professional colleagues, friends and family members of Ogunbiyi said that the celebrant has left his footprints in dramatic arts, literature, journalism, publishing and the academia, both in Nigeria and other countries.

“As a former Managing Director of the Daily Times and one of the founding members of The Guardian newspapers, the President believes Ogunbiyi played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s media industry, which has gained a global reputation for its vibrancy, tenacity and fearlessness.

“President Buhari affirms that the appointment of Ogunbiyi as the current Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University was based on his eruditeness, foresight and exceptional managerial skills in starting and building both public and private institutions into success stories.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the scholar and administrator more wisdom, strength and longer life to serve his country and humanity”, the statement added.