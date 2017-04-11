BBNAIJA: Okowa, UPU, Onuesoke congratulate Efe

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Big Brother Naija, BBNAIJA 2017 Winner, Efe Ejeba, describing him as a proud ambassador of Delta State.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu noted that he wasn’t surprised Efe won the competition by a “whooping 57 percent of votes cast because he was well behaved in the Big Brother’s House”.

The Governor lauded Efe Ejeba for being a good ambassador of Delta State, adding that “the State Government is proud to have supported talented Deltan to achieve their dreams.

“As a state we are very delighted that our son Efe won the #BBNaija competition. We are glad that he related very well with the house mates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house.

“He has portrayed the Delta character of being a true patriot and a worthy ambassador of the state. As a state we have continued to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and we are glad that Efe has made us proud again.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, i thank Deltans and indeed all Nigerians that supported our son #Efe to clinch the prize money. Indeed beyond the prize money, he has displayed leadership traits that has distinguished him as a role model and we are very happy to have him bring honour to the state,”

Similarly, a former Delta State Governirship aspirant, Mr Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday congratulated Efe on his well deserved victory at the just concluded ‘Big Brother Naija, BBnaija, describing his victory as a mega victory for the people of South South and Deltans in particular.

Onuesoke said; “I will want to dedicate the victory to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his encouragement; he mobilized the people of the State to vote enmass for Efe.

“It is a victory designed by God from the start of the competition because Efe maintained his normal street credibility as a real Warri boy with class of perfections.

Also, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, yesterday hailed the BBnaija 2017 winner, Efe on his victory, describing him as a worthy son of the urhobo nation.

UPU in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Abel Oshevire said; “On behalf of the Urhobo nation, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, heartily congratulates our own Efe Ejeba, for winning the maiden edition of the Big Brother Naija DSTV reality show.

“We are proud of the young man who exhibited strong character, maturity, calmness, discipline and level-headednes throughout the eleven-week competition.

“We commend him for his friendly disposition all through the show without quarreling with any of the house mates or exhibiting any indecent behaviour. We believe, without doubt, that his exceptional good character must have endeared him to most viewers of the programme.

“The UPU is also very proud of this worthy son of the Urhobo nation who, according to his name Efe, has indeed become a wealthy young man at 24, through hard work. We wish to sincerely appreciate and thank all Nigerians for voting for him”.