BBNaija 2017: Why Efe won Big Brother Naija

Abuja – Big Brother Naija: Housemate, Efe secured 57.61 per cent of votes to emerge winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Goobe’ reality TV show on Sunday.

The Warri-born up and coming rap artist beat Bisola, who became the 1st runner up with 18.54 per cent of the vote at the grand finale.



Tboss scored 13.60 per cent to emerge the 2nd runner up; Debie-Rise 8.78 per cent, 3rd runner up while Marvis scored 1.47 per cent.

Efe was given a brand new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million naira cash prize.

Efe who had never failed to stress that he was real was nominated for eviction in January and March but survived.

The economics graduate had stressed that his humility, simplicity and being real would make him win the hearts of viewers.

His emergence came after Marvis, Debie-Rise and Tboss were evicted during the grand finale.

Efe who was Marvis’ love interest in the house said in spite of the attraction between them, he was careful not to do anything that could jeopardise his stay in the house.

He was Head of House once and had been very active in most games and tasks in the Big Brother House.

He had actively participated in the ONE Campaign song, the video shoot, drama and others.

He had always been delight of the party during the usual Saturday night party in the house.

Efe, during Davido’s visit said if he won the grand prize, he would use it to push his music career to the next level

Earlier in the run-up to his announcement, Bisola, was announced the winner of the One Campaign.

Bisola’s winning the One Campaign appeared to be an anti-climax.

The One campaign will make Bisola represent Nigeria at the United Nations later.

High point of the grand finale was musical performances by Tiwa Savage, Emmy Gee featuring AB Crazy and Tuface Idibia.

Abisola Ayeola, also known as Bisola in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has emerged winner of “ONE Campaign” on girl-child education.

Desmond Elliot, an actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly presented the prize to her.

According to the Coordinator of the ONE Campaign, Ms Serah Mekka, Bisola would join the ONE Campaign Organisation in the United Nations Assembly in New York to speak on girl-child education.

During their stay in the house, housemates were given a task to make a presentation on girl-child education in Nigeria where Bisola won the heart of the judges with her captivating

presentation.

She had done exceptionally well in the 11 weeks reality show; becoming the head of House and wining the hearts of many viewers.

ONE Campaign is an international Advocacy Organisation for girl-child education with offices in London, united States, Nigeria and parts of the world.

The single mother of one who emergef 1st runner up in the show expressed delighted in accepting the prize for the ONE Campaign.

Earlier in the show, Bisola said she missed her family.

The Nigerian-British actress, singer, MC and presenter described her fellow housemates as fantastic and great people.

She said Marvis was a committed person and was more stronger than when she came in the house.

On ThinTallTony (TTT), her love interest while in the house, Bisola said that she loved him as a person.

“I appreciate how he allowed me to play with him and disturb him every time.

“I like his person; its not that I want to have a relationship; am here to have fun and that is what I was doing,” she said.

She had displayed that she was not bothered during the show when one of the fake housemates, Ese informed her (Bisola) that TTT was married with kids.

She told Ese that whatever happened between she-Bisola and TTT stayed and ended in the Big Brother House.

Bisola who came fifth at the first season of Project Fame West Africa had a lot of controversial moments in the house with some of the housemates.