Bayern Munich v Real Madrid starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (kick-off 1845 GMT):

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer – David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Philipp Lahm – Arturo Vidal, Xabi Alonso – Franck Ribery, Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben – Thomas Mueller

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Keylor Navas – Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Dani Carvajal – Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric – Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (ITA)


