Atletico’s Koke robbed at gunpoint for 70k watch

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was robbed at gunpoint in a Madrid car park on Thursday evening for a watch reportedly valued at 70,000 euros ($77,000), police sources confirmed on Friday.

“Yesterday at seven in the evening in a car park in Chamberi (a central district of Madrid) he was in his car and an individual on a motorbike pointed a gun at him and stole his watch,” the police source said.

The Spanish international reported the robbery with an investigation now underway.

Widespread reports in the Spanish media valued the watch at 70,000 euros.

Koke has still been included in the Atletico squad for Saturday’s Madrid derby against Real Madrid.