Archbishop Onaiyekan charges govt to bring back remaining 195 Chibok Girls

John Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja diocese, on Tuesday urges Nigeria Federal Government to tighten its belt in the bid for ensuring the release of the remaining 195 Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity.

“Having cleared Sambisa Forest; the government should have successfully rescued the abducted girls” he said.

He said this during a solidarity march organised by the #BringBackOurGirls coalition as part of its Global Week of Action to mark the third anniversary of the abduction and to press home its demand for the release of the girls.