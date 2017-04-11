Andy Uba petitions IGP over attempts to blackmail him

By Innocent Anaba

THE Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Senator Andy Uba, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over alleged attempts by someone, who claims to be an investigator with one of the anti-corruption agencies, to extort huge sums of money from him.

In the petition, Uba, who doubles as chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, accused the person of serial attempts to blackmail him.

He said in the petition, “having failed in the scheme, the person may have resorted to targeting my reputation, my career and my life through the spread of scandalous falsehood about my person.”

Uba said he first met the fellow during his stint at the Presidential Villa as Presidential Assistant, but became wary when the latter began to boast that he was an undercover agent who had the dossiers of high ranking “politically exposed persons.”

Senator Uba urged the police boss to treat his petition “with your characteristic urgency and meticulousness.”