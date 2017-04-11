Ancelotti: Without BBC, Madrid are toothless

It’s fair to say that Carlo Ancelotti is something of an expert on Real Madrid, and the Bayern Munich boss professed as much when giving his verdict on Los Merengues’ out-of-sorts frontline.

Whether Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo are or aren’t on their best form going into the quarter-final match-up with the Bundesliga leaders, Ancelotti would still prefer not to see them on the Allianz Arena pitch.

“Without BBC in the team it is not a problem and I think Zidane thinks the same.

“I prefer it if BBC weren’t to play, I prefer Cristiano to be on the bench, Benzema in the stand, and Bale watching at home.”