Anambra towns union gets new exco in Lagos

By Clifford Ndujihe

AFTER three years of hiatus, Association of Anambra State Development Unions, AASDU, in Lagos, has sworn in a 22-man executive committee to steer its affairs.

Led by Chief Vincent Osakwe, members of the committee were sworn in, weekend, by members of the Board of Trustees led by Chief C. C. Ifeanyi, Mr George Igboegwu and Mr Sam Egbuchunam.

Those sworn in were Chief Vincent Osakwe, President; Chief Basil Osuokwu, First Vice President; Ogbuefi Ugo Ofodile, Second Vice President; Ichie Jonathan Mezie Okoye, Third Vice President; and Mr Ubaka Nwonwu, General Secretary.

Others are Chief Iyke Uzo Okwuma, Treasurer; Mr Okwudili Obiagwu, Legal Adviser; Sir Amechi Ebeledike, Financial Secretary; Pat Anyadubalu, Assistant Legal Adviser; Uche Dikenafai, Director of Socials; Mr Chinedu Ejiabor, Assistant Secretary; Mr Chukwudi Nwankwo, Assistant Financial Secretary; and Ejike Metu, Publicity Secretary.

The rest were Clement Nnaedozie, Provost; Ifeanyi Eze, Assistant Provost; and Seven ex-officios: Patrick Osakwe, Chief Chris Eze, CKC Obiekwe, Benjamin Egwuda, Chief Sunday Udezuligbo, Sir Marcel Okpala and Chief Donatus Okeke.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Osakwe decried the bitter struggle that polarised the union in the past and vowed to unify AASDU, enthrone peace and protect the interest of members.