Why we are amending EFCC Act – Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday said the house was irrevocably committed to the anti-graft war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Lagos at the presentation of certificates and equipment to 50 youths trained on the installation and maintenance of Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in his Surulere 1 constituency.

The two-day training, which ended on Friday, was sponsored by the lawmaker and facilitated by Willbong Consulting Limited.

The lawmaker said the anti-graft war was central to the development of the nation, adding the house would strengthen anti-corruption institutions and take other steps to ensure the success of the crusade.

He commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) for a job well done so far, but said there was the need to further strengthen the agency to make it more result-oriented.

Gbajabiamila explained that the on-going amendment of the EFCC Act by the house was to address the grey areas in the law and strengthen the agency to fight the war better.

“We irrevocably support the anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari and we commend the EFCC for doing a good job so far with the fight.

“However, we feel there are grey areas in the law establishing the EFCC and we think this, to a reasonable extent, can limit the success of the anti-graft war.

“That is why the house is currently amending the act to address its grey areas; the ultimate objective is to strengthen the EFCC in such a way that it is more efficient and it is more alive to its responsibility,“ he said.

The Majority Leader decried the death of a Nigerian in renewed xenophobic attacks on them in South Africa, describing it as regrettable.

Gbajabiamila, who recently led a National Assembly delegation to South Africa to interface with the country`s parliament on ending the attacks, pledged that the house would not relent until a lid was put on the problem.

“We condemn the renewed attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and we would continue to do our best to ensure that the problem is addressed.

“Yes, we were in South Africa recently on the issue. We are happy we have kick started a process; it`s an on-going thing. We will continue to intensify efforts, knowing full well the problem cannot be solved in one day.

“The report of our trip is ready. We will present it to the House tomorrow (Tuesday) for further action. Really, efforts are on-going, I assure you we will get there,“ he said.

Speaking on the CCTV training, Gbajabiamila said it was his contribution to build human capacity and empower the youths in his constituency.

He said he decided to opt for a knowledge-based empowerment, rather than tangibles, because of his belief that knowledge and skills could take people farther in life.

“This is a knowledge-based empowerment. I believe more in this because when somebody has the right skills and knowledge, he can continue to make a living out of it forever.

“That is the idea. With this CCTV training, beneficiaries can work anywhere in the world because it is the same process,’’ he said.

Gbajabiamila urged the beneficiaries to put whatever they had learned during the two-day training to good use for the benefit of themselves and their communities.

He promised to help the beneficiaries of the training on issues bordering on starting-up and getting clients.

The legislator pledged to continue to deliver impact projects in his constituency.

Speaking at the occasion, Sole Administrator, Surulere Local Government, Mr Sherif Balogun, thanked the lawmaker for the programme.

He said the initiative would go a long way in solving the problem of unemployment in the area.

Balogun urged the beneficiaries not to go sleep after the training, but to use it as a platform to better their lives and the security of their communities.

“The best way to appreciate what our leader has done today is for you to put whatever you have learnt into good use.

“Don’t` relax after leaving here. Take aggressive steps. Make a success of your training. I am very sure your lives and the security of our communities will be better if you take the necessary steps,“ he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Rotimi Ogundoye, thanked Gbajabiamila for the training and urged him to continue to deliver initiatives towards uplifting the people of Surulere.