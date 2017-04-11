Amapakabo in the dark over suspension

Under fire Enugu Rangers head coach Imama Amapakabo has told supersport.com that reports of his suspension is news to him as his employers have not communicated such to him.

Amapakabo explained that he has not received official notification of such a decision.

The Rangers manager also disclosed that he would take charge of the team’s evening training on Monday in spite of reports quoting the club’s general manager Christian Chukwu on his indefinite suspension.

“I am surprised by this report because I am here in Enugu but there are reports almost everywhere saying I have been suspended indefinitely. As I speak to you I am preparing to go for a training session with the team because there has been no official message to me concerning this.

“You are one of the few who has contacted me to ask about this. However, I still remain dedicated to my job here at Rangers despite the turn of event since we won the title. I still have a contract to see out at this highly-respected club and I will continue to give my all here, though we are passing through a phase,” said Amapakabo.

Amapakabo signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian champions last year and guided them to their first league title in 32 years.

Currently Rangers sit at the base of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). They will face Zambian side Zesco United in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup this weekend after the first meeting ended 2-2 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.