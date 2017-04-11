Alleged N9.79bn fraud: Court orders DSS to produce ex-Benue Gov, ‎Suswam May 11

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, to produce former Governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, who has been in detention since February 25, in court on May 11.

Trial Justice Gabriel Kolawole directed that a copy of the order should be served on the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura.

The order followed refusal of the security agency to produce Suswam in court to be arraigned on a 32-count fraud and money laundering charge the Federal Government instituted against him and two others.

Other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/48/2017, and endorsed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, are a former Commissioner of Finance in Benue State under Suswam’s administration, Mr. Omadachi Oklobia, and the then Accountant of Benue State Government House Administration, Mrs. Janet Aluga.

The defendants were accused of diverting the sum of N9,791,602,453.8, part of which was meant for police reform programme, Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme SURE-P.

FG said it had upon an investigation that was conducted by the Police, uncovered that the fund was diverted between 2012 and 2015, while Suswam held sway as the governor of Benue State.

Meanwhile, refusal of the DSS to produce the 1st defendant, Suswam, in court on Tuesday, stalled arraignment of the defendants.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Aminu Alilu, told the court that he was surprised that the defendant was not brought to court.

Alilu, who noted that Suswam was earlier granted administrative bail by the police, said a letter was sent to the DSS notifying it of the planned arraignment. He said the letter was duly acknowledged by the Service.

Nevertheless, the prosecution equally told the court that Suswam also declined to accept a copy of the charge that was served on him at the DSS detention centre.

“My lord, when we went to serve him the process and it was discovered that he is in DSS custody. We then made effort to serve the defendant the charge there in accordance with section 2(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.

“My lord our effort failed as the 1st defendant refused service. Consequently, we served the process on his counsel in compliance with section 379(3) of the ACJA”, Alilu submitted.

He prayed the court to in line with section 87 of the ACJA, exercise it powers and order the 1st defendant to accept the charge.

“My lord we deposed an affidavit on April 10 to show that the defendant refused to accept the charge”, the prosecution added.

Meanwhile, one of Suswam’s lawyers, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, said his appearance in the matter was in protest.

Adedeji told the court that two Police officers came to his chambers around 2pm on Monday and sought to serve him a copy of the charge.

“My lord it was out of respect to this court that we received the process in protest. Our contention is that being an Originating Process, it ought to be served personally on the defendant.

“What Police did was presumptuous. Because we are representing the defendant in another matter does not mean that we are representing him in the instant case. He has the right to brief any other lawyer”.

Adedeji described as ridiculous, claim by the prosecution that the former governor refused to accept the charge.

“It cannot be correct to say that the defendant refused to be served. It indeed makes mockery of the ACJA if the defendant is in custody of FG which filed this charge, yet the prosecution could not produce him in court for arraignment”.

On his part, counsel to the 2nd and 3rd defendants, Mr. David Iorhemba, stressed that the trial could not proceed in the absence of the 1st defendant.

After listening to all the parties, Justice Kolawole ordered the prosecution to go and serve a copy of the charge on the legal department of the DSS.

He ordered that the DG of DSS must ensure that the defendant is produced in court at 11:45am on May 11 for his arraignment.

Some of the charges against the defendants read: “That you, Rt. Hon. Gabriel T. Suswam (m), former Governor of Benue State of No. 1, Rio Negro Street, Maitama, Abuja, Omadachi Oklobia (m), former Commissioner for Finance of Flat 1, Block A13, Marathon Avenue, Games Village, Abuja and Janet Aluga (f), former Accountant , Benue State Government House Administration of David Mark Extension, Agber Village Makurdi, Benue State, between August 8, 2012 and March 16, 2015 at Makurdi, Benue State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to transfer a total sum of about N4,135,208,404.90, from the Benue State SURE-P account number 0116099195, domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank into various illegal accounts with the aim of concealing the money which you derived directly from corruption.

“That you, Rt. Hon. Gabriel T. Suswam (m), former Governor of Benue State of No. 1, Rio Negro Street, Maitama, Abuja, Omadachi Oklobia (m), former Commissioner for Finance of Flat 1, Block A13, Marathon Avenue, Games Village, Abuja and Janet Aluga (f), former Accountant , Benue State Government House Administration of David Mark Extension, Agber Village Makurdi, Benue State, between August 8, 2012 and March 16, 2015 at Makurdi, Benue State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did collaborate to conceal the genuine nature and origin of a total sum of about N7,110,537,823.78 wic you moved from, from the Benue State SURE-P account numbers 1013470079 anaccount number 0116099195, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank respectively into various illegal accounts being money you derived from corruption.

“That you, Rt. Hon. Gabriel T. Suswam (m), former Governor of Benue State of No. 1, Rio Negro Street, Maitama, Abuja, Omadachi Oklobia (m), former Commissioner for Finance of Flat 1, Block A13, Marathon Avenue, Games Village, Abuja and Janet Aluga (f), former Accountant , Benue State Government House Administration of David Mark Extension, Agber Village Makurdi, Benue State, on or about August 14, 2014, at Makurdi, Benue State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court commit an offence, to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N45,000,000 from Police Reform Programme Skye Bank account number 1750022970 belonging to the Nigeria Police and paid into the Benue State Government House First Bank Account number 2023289293 for your own benefit.”