Akeredolu inaugurates OSOPADEC members amid protest

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—DESPITE protest against the appointment of a new Chairman for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Gbenga Edema, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday inaugurated the members of the commission.

The protesters argued that Edema is not from the oil producing part of Ilaje local government area of the state and therefore cannot head the interventionist agency.

They pointedly said that the act that established the commission succinctly stipulated where it’s chairman should hail from

This is coming as the state government was dragged before a High Court on the appointment of Edema and the inauguration of the members of the commission by leaders from Ugbo kingdom.

Meanwhile, before the swearing in of the board members, governor Akeredolu who met with stakeholders including traditional rulers and leaders in the oil rich communities pleaded with them to tame their youths to eschew violence over the OSOPADEC appointment.

Akeredolu said from the standpoint of government, it has done the needful to balance all interests.

Protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions had earlier stormed the Governor’s Office in Akure, where a stakeholders meeting was being held ahead of the inauguration.

The protest and petitions are mainly against the appointment of Edema, as the vommission’s chairman.

The protesters, who displayed various placards with inscriptions such as: Ugbo People Demand for their Right, Oil Communities in Ugbo Kingdom Say No Gbenga Edema and Oil Prodicing Communities Demand for their Mandate, OSOPADEC chairmanship caused a gridlock in front of governor’s Office.

Spokesperson of Ugbo Youths Kingdom,Sunday Nana said they wanted the commission’s chairman to be appointed from their Community which is the only oil producing community in Ilaje as stipulated in the act that established the commission.