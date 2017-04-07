Ajimobi inaugurates 55 LG caretaker chairmen

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sworn-in new caretaker chairmen for 28 local governments and 27 local council development areas (LCDAs).

The new caretaker chairmen took the oath of office at the executive council chamber of the governor’s office on Friday in Ibadan.

The state has 33 local governments and 35 LCDAs but five local governments and six LCDAs from Oyo and Oriire were exempted as a result of an ongoing litigation.

Two nominees namely: Mr Mudasiru Agbaje for Irepo Local Government and Adeleke Taiwo for Asabari LCDA in Saki failed the screening conducted by the State House of Assembly.

The two nominees were rejected over issues bordering on certificates and intellectual capacity to administer a local government.

Also, Mr Akeem Aransi, the screened Caretaker Chairman of Lagelu West LCDA was removed hours before the swearing-in ceremony and replaced with Mr Abiodun Oladeji.

Addressing the new caretaker chairmen, Ajimobi urged them to see the appointment as a call to service, adding that leadership required strict adherence to due process without unnecessary sentiment.

The governor stated that the appointment was temporary, as it would only last for three months.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the caretaker chairmen promised to replicate the good governance entrenched in the state by Ajimobi in their council areas.

Mr Habeeb Ibrahim and Alhaji Rabiu Lawal of Ibarapa Central Local Government and Ibarapa North-West LCDA respectively promised to ensure security of lives and property.

They promised to ensure adequate diversification of the economy of the area councils through agriculture.

Mr Adekunle Oladeji and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala of Ààrẹ Latoosa LCDA and Ogbomoso North Local Government promised to be good ambassadors of the governor in their councils.

Alhaji Kareem Adegoke, Saki West Local Government and Mr Abolade Akanni, Iseyin Local Government promised to make good use of the opportunity to serve the people.

They all pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the Ajimobi -led administration, assuring the people of continuous progress in their council areas.